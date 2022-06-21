Little League Coach Accused of Fracturing 72-Year-Old Ump's Jaw After Ejection

A 40-year-old Staten Island man has been arrested for allegedly punching an umpire at a Little League baseball game in New Jersey earlier this month, leaving the 72-year-old bleeding from the face, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Jerry Otero surrendered earlier in the day at the Branchburg Township Police Department to face charges including aggravated assault and assault at a youth sports event in connection with the June 4 fracas at White Oak Park around 8 p.m.

According to prosecutors, the bloodied ump told cops he ejected one of the coaches -- Otero -- from the game for using foul language. He said Otero then punched him. The umpire ended up suffering a fractured jaw and a concussion in the attack.

Otero had left the scene by the time authorities arrived, officials said. He was being lodged in the Somerset County Jail after his surrender Tuesday pending a detention hearing. Attorney information for Otero wasn't immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).