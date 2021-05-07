NYC Boy Buys Hundreds of SpongeBob Popsicles, Nearly Leaving Mom With $2,600 Bill

Buying something in bulk is usually a better deal but the mother of 4-year-old Noah from Brooklyn definitely wasn't thrilled when she saw he had bought 51 cases of SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles on Amazon.

Jennifer Bryant was now stuck with a bill of $2,618.85, over 900 popsicles shipped to Noah's auntie's house and Amazon won't take the packages back --- so she took to a Facebook page for fellow New York University students for help.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Katie Schloss, a classmate of Bryant's at NYU's Silver School of Social Work, saw the post and wanted to help. Schloss set up a GoFundMe account to help pay off the popsicles bill and then asked for donations on Instagram, with an adorable photo of smiling Noah enjoying one of the Nickelodeon cartoon popsicles.

Replying to comments on her post, Schloss said that Bryant, a mom of three, tried to sell the popsicles but a lot of them had melted since there's no place to store them. But thanks to the fundraiser, the full cost of the popsicles had been paid for by hundreds of strangers who loved Noah's story.

In four days, more than $10,000 had been contributed by over 400 people, far exceeding the campaign goal.

In an update posted to GoFundMe, Bryant wrote, "As a parent to a child living with ASD (autism spectrum disorder), all additional donations will go towards Noah's education and additional supports. We cannot thank you enough. Truly."

In response, Amazon said it had been in touch with the Bryants and will be donating the cost of the order to a local charity of the family's choosing.