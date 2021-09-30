Weapons Found Inside Home of NY Man Charged in Connection With Jan. 6 Riots: Feds

What to Know The FBI arrested Putnam County man Thursday morning in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by loyalists of then-President Donald Trump, federal prosecutors and the FBI confirmed to News 4 New York.

Anthonio Vuksanaj was arrested in Mahopac on federal trespassing-related charges.

A tipster identified Vuksanaj in part from images seen from the violent Jan. 6 siege.

Authorities found an AR-15, as well as .40 and .45 pistols and a .380 pistol. It is unclear if these were his and if so, if they were possessed legally.

A tipster identified Vuksanaj in part from images seen from the violent Jan. 6 siege where a group of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in support of the then-president and to protest what they believed was a rigged election.

Vuksanaj faces trespassing and disorderly conduct related charges out of Washington, D.C. He pleaded not guilty in federal court in White Plains Thursday afternoon. Attorney information for Vuksanaj was not immediately known.

Additional information related to this case is expected to be released at a later time. However, this is not the first time Vuksanaj has faced criminal charges.

On July 6, 2019, the New York State Police arrested Antonio and Gina Vuksanaj for first-degree harassment and criminal contempt, as well as second-degree unlawful imprisonment and criminal mischief as a hate crime. Vuksanaj was additionally charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree due to a previous weapon related conviction.

Those charges were in connection to an incident that allegedly occurred that same day when the New York State Police responded to the Chili’s Bar and Grill parking lot on Route 6 in the town of Somers for a report of a domestic dispute. An investigation revealed both Antonio and Gina violated an order of protection and prevented the alleged victim, a family member, from leaving.

The Vuksanajs allegedly attempted to extricate the alleged victim from a vehicle through force and damaged the victim’s vehicle with a tire iron. The crimes committed against their relative appeared to be motivated by and biased against her sexual orientation. The family member was granted a restraining order following the incident.

Antonio Vuksanaj's latest arrest comes on the heels of another New York man's arrest in connection to the Capitol breach.

Richard Watrous, 59, was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. His arrest was announced Tuesday by Janeen DiGuiseppi, the head of the FBI's Albany office.

Agents identified Watrous through cellphone records and interviewed him at his home in Cortland, New York, on June 11, according to court papers. Watrous told the agents that he had driven to Washington after former President Donald Trump told people to, according to the documents.

He told the agents that once inside the Capitol, he thought, “This is crazy. What the hell is going on here," according to the court documents.

Watrous said he left the building, then went back inside with a woman he had met outside who had a YouTube channel.

After he left the Capitol a second time, he went back to his hotel, he told the agents.

Information on an attorney for Watrous wasn't available. A phone call to a number listed for him was not answered Wednesday.