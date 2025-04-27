North Carolina

A shooting at a small North Carolina college leaves 1 dead, 6 wounded

Four people sustained gunshot wounds, including three students.

By The Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A shooting at a small college in eastern North Carolina left one person dead and six others wounded and prompted a campus lockdown early Sunday, the university said.

The shooting occurred in the center of Elizabeth City State University's campus following Yard Fest, the final event of the historically Black university’s weeklong Viking Fest celebration, the school said in a statement.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

A 24-year-old man who was not a student was pronounced dead. His identity wasn't immediately released pending notification of his family, the statement says.

Four people sustained gunshot wounds, including three students, while two other students were injured during the commotion. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening. All the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment, the statement says.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A call to campus police was referred to a university spokesperson, who didn’t immediately return a telephone message.

"The university is deeply saddened by this senseless act,” the university said in an earlier statement.

The lockdown was later lifted, and the university increased patrols across campus as a precaution. Access to the center of campus remained restricted later Sunday.

U.S. & World

South Carolina 2 hours ago

Shooting in South Carolina leaves 11 wounded, police fatally shoot 1

Immigration 2 hours ago

More than 100 immigrants detained at an illegal after-hours nightclub in Colorado

The university has 2,300 students and is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Norfolk, Virginia.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

North Carolina
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us