Non-members will no longer be able to buy Costco's iconic $1.50 hot dog combo

Starting next month, you might need to pay $60 for access to Costco's famous $1.50 hot dog.

That's because the wholesale retailer will soon be barring non-members from dining at a number of its food courts.

Though shopping at Costco and enjoying the chain's deals and discounts has always required an annual membership, the food court has traditionally been open to the public. But in an interview with Axios earlier this month, outgoing chief financial officer Rich Galanti said that increased crowding at outdoor locations has forced the chain to reconsider its approach.

"One of the challenges is that some of the food courts have gotten so busy, particularly if it's near some office buildings or construction sites," he told the outlet. "We were getting member complaints."

The impacted food courts will begin requiring memberships on April 8, meaning that fans of the chicken bake, pizza and frozen yogurt will need to venture to the store's membership desk to sign up if they want to keep eating there.

Costco offers two membership tiers: the basic $60 membership gets you access to the store, while the $120 Executive Membership gets you 2% cash back on all your purchases.

In its 2023 annual report, the Issaquah, Washington-based retailer said it brought in $4.6 billion in revenue from its 128 million paying cardholders.

