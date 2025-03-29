No survivors on board after small plane crashes into Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, home

A small plane crashed into a home in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, on Saturday afternoon, killing all on board and causing a fire, officials said, NBC News reported.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board, Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway said at a news conference Saturday. Officials said they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

All of the people inside the home at the time exited safely, Conway said. It was not clear if they left the home before or after the crash.

The SOCATA TBM7, which took off from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was en route to Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis, crashed at around 12:20 p.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Video posted to social media appeared to show a home at the end of a tree-filled yard engulfed in flames. Sirens could be heard in the background of the video.

Another angle of the scene showed large plumes of smoke rising from a home in the middle of a neighborhood. The homes on either side did not appear to be affected by the fire. At least three firefighters could be seen hosing down the home.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the crash with help from the FAA.

The NTSB said its investigators are en route to the crash site and are expected to arrive on Sunday. Once there, the investigators will assess the scene and evaluate the plane.

The investigation will focus on the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment, the NTSB said. The agency plans to collect a number of records, including flight track data and air traffic control communications.

