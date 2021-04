No Discipline for Police Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake, Chief Says

The Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer who shot Jacob Blake, a Black man who was paralyzed from the waist down after the shooting, has returned to work and will not face discipline, the department announced Tuesday.

Officer Rusten Sheskey returned from administrative leave in late March. He was "found to have been acting within policy and will not be subjected to discipline," according to a statement from Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis on Tuesday.

The determination was made after an outside investigation and independent expert review, the statement said.

