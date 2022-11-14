A young New Jersey man was found dead at a recycling facility in Berks County after falling into a dumpster following an off-campus house party near Kutztown University.

On Saturday around 8:40 a.m., Exeter Township Police responded to the Total Recycling Facility in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, after the body of a man was found among recyclables that had been dropped off by a recycling truck.

Investigators identified the victim as Kellen Bischoff, a 19-year-old man from Manahawkin, New Jersey, who had recently been reported missing.

Bischoff had been visiting a family member in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, and had left an off-campus house party near Kutztown University early Saturday morning.

Surveillance footage showed Bischoff climbing into a dumpster in back of the Dollar Tree store on 45 Constitution Boulevard in Kutztown, investigators said. Several hours later, a trash hauler arrived at the location.

The contents of the dumpster were then emptied and compressed into the back of the recycling truck which traveled to Total Recycling Facility where Bischoff’s body was discovered.

An autopsy was performed on Bischoff on Monday.

While the investigation continues, police said they haven’t found any signs of foul play and Bischoff’s death appears to be accidental.

Bischoff grew up in Manahawkin and graduated from Southern Regional High School where he was a member of the National Honor Society and wrestling team.

He most recently attended Full Sail University. He is survived by his parents, twin brother and younger sister.

A memorial for Bischoff will take place on Nov. 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home on 573 Mill Creek Road in Manahawkin, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bischoff’s memory may be made to Pointer Rescue, Happy Paws Rescue and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.