New Jersey gamer flew to Florida to attack online rival with hammer, police say

The victim, who has not been identified, was hospitalized with severe injuries to his head, and has since been released

Nassau County Sheriff's Office

A gamer from New Jersey took an online beef too far after police said he traveled hundreds of miles to break into a rival's home in Florida and attack him.

Edward Kang was arrested for his role in the online video game argument that got way out of hand, according to Nassau County (Florida) Sheriff Bill Leeper. The 20-year-old Kang took a middle-of-the-night flight from Newark to Fernandina Beach, just outside of Jacksonville. According to police, he took the trip to attack a fellow player of the online role-playing game "ArcheAge" with whom he had feuded.

Once in Florida, Kang bought a hammer and flashlight before heading to home of the victim, who was taking a break from playing a game before 2 a.m. Sunday when he saw Kang standing and holding a hammer above his head. Police said they believe Kang made his way inside via an unlocked door and was dressed in all black, complete with gloves and a mask.

The victim's stepfather was asleep at the time, but woke up to screams for help, NBC News reported. He found Kang above his stepson, but the pair were able to disarm the attacker and hold him down until police got there, said Leeper.

The victim, who has not been identified, was hospitalized with severe injuries to his head, and has since been released. Police said Kang and the victim had never met in person before, and the nature of their dispute was not clear.

"I just want to let you know, this is a weird one...some things you just can't make up," Leeper said, according to NBC News. "There's some things that make you say, 'What in the world was he thinking?"

When deputies asked Kang why he flew 800 miles to carry out the alleged attack, Leeper said he responded by saying the victim is "a bad person online." He also asked police how much jail time a person would face for assault and breaking and entering, NBC News reported.

Kang was charged Monday with second-degree attempted murder and attempted burglary.

Attorney information for Kang was not immediately clear.

"I would say Mr. Kang, it's going to be a long time before you play video games again," Leeper said.

Doha Madani of NBC News contributed to this report.

