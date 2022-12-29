Nick Cannon Has Welcomed Baby No. 12! See the Announcement

The "Masked Singer" star and Alyssa Scott welcomed their new baby.

Nick Cannon is a father of 12.

The proud pop and model Alyssa Scott's baby was announced on Scott's Instagram account Dec. 29, revealing that the baby was a girl and had been born two weeks earlier.

"December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed ❤️," Scott wrote in the announcement post.

"I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it’s a girl' and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon! 🤍"

This is the second child for Cannon and Scott, who are also parents to Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 from brain cancer.

“Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning," Scott included in the caption, honoring their late son. "I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever."

Cannon is also the father of ten other children with five other women. Scott also has a 4-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

The “Masked Singer” host is dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and three children with DJ Abby De La Rosa — 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and Beautiful, whom the couple welcomed on Nov. 11, 2022.

Cannon also shares three children with former Miss Arizona USA Brittany Bell: a son named Golden Sagon, 5, a daughter named Powerful Queen, 1, and an infant named Rise Messiah, whom they welcomed September 23, 2022.

His son with “Selling Sunset” star Bre Tiesi, Legendary Love, was born in July 2022. Cannon also welcomed a daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, with photographer LaNisha Cole in September 2022.

In November, Cannon spoke to Billboard News about his big and unconventional family, saying he had "no idea" if he would be done having kids after baby No. 12, but saying, "I think I’m good right now!”

“I wake up being a father, thinking about my kids,” he told Billboard, “and everything else comes after that.”

