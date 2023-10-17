NFL great Terrell Owens hit by car after argument at pick-up basketball game

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens was struck by a car Monday night following a pick-up basketball game in Calabasas, according to authorities.

Owens was struck following an argument around 9 p.m. at the courts in the 2600 block of Rondell Avenue in Los Angeles' west San Fernando Valley, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The 49-year-old Hall-of-Famer was not injured.

No arrests were reported. A detailed description of the vehicle that struck Owens was not immediately available.

TMZ, which first reported on the altercation, said the driver of the car was the same man with whom Owens was arguing. The car struck the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver's knee, TMZ reported.

He did not require medical attention.

Owens last played in the NFL in 2010. He played for eight seasons with San Francisco, where he led the team in receptions five times and stands second in team history in receptions, yards and touchdowns. He also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

One of the league's most entertaining players, Owens also was known for on-field antics like slamming the football down on the Cowboy's star logo twice when he was playing as a 49er and pulling a marker from his sock to autograph a football after scoring a touchdown on "Monday Night Football."

He was inducted in the Hall of Fame in the class of 2018.