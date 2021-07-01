Dallas Cowboys

NFL Rumors: Mike McCarthy Fined $50K, Cowboys $100K for OTA Violations

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

The NFL reportedly disciplined the Dallas Cowboys organization and head coach Mike McCarthy for offseason workout violations on Thursday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers were also disciplined, according ESPN's Adam Schefter. Per Schefter, 49ers' head coach Kyle Shanahan was fined $50,000 and the team was docked $100,000.

The 49ers have already been docked before this offseason. 

There has been no word yet on the rules violations that occurred during OTAs.

