New Year's Eve in NYC: back-up drone show in Central Park canceled

Weeks after canceling the annual New Year's Eve fireworks show in Central Park due to historic drought conditions, organizers have decided to scrap a back-up plan to fly drones on Dec. 31.

The New York Road Runners customarily shoot off fireworks during their midnight run in the popular Manhattan park, but opted for a drone show after a record brush fire period throughout the city last month.

“Though hosting firework shows has long been a tradition in New York City’s parks, the unprecedented number of brush fires we’ve seen devastate our green spaces over the past few weeks require us to make smart decisions to help keep our city safe,” NYC Parks Commissioner Donoghue said at the time.

The city pointed to a fiery two weeks last month when the FDNY responded to more than 270 brush fires across the city. According to their records, it was highest two-week response period for brush fire in the city's history.

The company reportedly behind the short-lived NYE production was behind the Florida drone show where a 7-year-old boy was struck in the chest by a drone. The boy's mother told NBC affiliate WESH that her son, Alexander, underwent heart surgery as a result of his drone injury.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the Dec. 21 incident.

"We are diligently working with the FAA and City of Orlando officials to determine the cause and are committed to establishing a clear picture of what transpired," said Sky Elements Drones, which has helped the NFL, NASCAR and Major League Baseball host drone light shows.

"The well-being of our audience is our utmost priority," the company said, "and we regret any distress or inconvenience caused."