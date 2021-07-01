New Witness Video Shows Damage in Fla. Condo Garage Moments Before Collapse

New videos from witnesses show water pouring into the garage of the Surfside condominium building moments before a section of it dropped to the ground, as well as the immediate aftermath of the collapse.

Tourists Roberto and Adriana Castillero of Tampa were staying at a hotel near the Champlain Towers South beachfront condo and said they were in the hotel's pool when they felt the ground shake.

Adriana Castillero grabbed her cellphone and started to record what they saw at the building, which included crumbling concrete and gushing water.

"You could see all the rock, and then the pipe, the pipe with a lot of water coming out," Roberto Castillero said. "My wife said, 'Oh baby, I think that building is gonna collapse.' I said, 'Are you crazy? Honey, this is America; that's not gonna collapse, don't worry about it.'"

The video shows lights on inside some units of the still-standing tower. The couple said they stopped filming and saw people come out to their balconies.

"They're looking on the bottom, but when they're looking at the bottom everything was fine, because everything was in the garage," Roberto Castillero said. "People on the balconies, they didn't see."

He said they stopped filming and a couple minutes later, the building collapsed.

"The next thing, we are running for our lives — that was something — I almost died just because I heard the, it's like a bomb, you know, like an explosion, a big explosion," Roberto Castillero said.

Moments after the collapse, the couple filmed the building with the collapsed wing in a pile of rubble and rescue workers responding.

"The building was not there; that's when I realized that those people are missing," Roberto Castillero said. "I remember that I couldn't hear anything, you don't hear any voice. It was very quiet and a lot of smoke, dust."

Officials said at least 18 people were killed in the collapse and more than 140 remained unaccounted for as of Thursday.