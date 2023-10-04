New video captures moment 11-year-old shot two teens at Florida football practice

New surveillance video and 911 calls released by the Apopka Police Department captured the chaos after an 11-year-old allegedly shot two 13-year-olds at a football practice Monday night.

Video footage shows the 11-year-old run to a car, where he grabbed a gun and started shooting.

One of their moms desperately called for help when it happened. You can hear the panic in her voice in one 911 call.

“Medical! My son got shot, miss!" the mother is heard saying. "My son! In his back!"

Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley said officers responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. after an altercation reportedly led to the shooting.

McKinley said the 11-year-old went to his mother's car and grabbed an unsecured gun, before he shot one 13-year-old in the arm and another in the torso.

An 11-year-old has been charged after allegedly shooting two teens during a fight at football practice in Central Florida.

The two teens were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they reportedly remain in stable condition.

The 11-year-old suspected shooter has been arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, police said.

"As a society, we need to reflect on this; we see this all the time now," McKinley said. "It's a shame. No one wants to arrest an 11-year-old by any means."

The chief said juveniles are "ruining their lives" by trying to use guns to solve their problems.

As to why the suspect is only facing one count of attempted second-degree murder, McKinley said he doesn't feel it's necessary "to stack charges upon an 11-year-old with no criminal history."

McKinley described the suspect as "very quiet and shy" and "looking very somber."

The mother of the 11-year-old may reportedly face charges for leaving the weapon accessible.