President Trump

New Questions About Trump Inauguration Money Raised in Book ‘Melania and Me'

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff also details the frosty relationship between Ivanka and Melania Trump in her new book "Melania and Me"

A view of the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of Donald J. Trump on January 20, 2016.
Katherine Frey/Getty Imagesa

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former adviser to Melania Trump, suggests chaos in the inaugural committee might have allowed millions to go unaccounted for, NBC News reports.

The woman who organized Trump’s inauguration still has questions about where millions of dollars raised for the celebration went, and makes new allegations about how the Trump family tried to use the money to line its own pockets in her book “Melania and Me,” out Tuesday.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former close friend and confidant of the first lady, describes the chaotic weeks leading up to the January 2017 inauguration, including an anecdote in which she was told donations to the Presidential Inaugural Committee might have exceeded the $107 million reported on federal tax forms by several million dollars.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 11 hours ago

Trump Says Kenosha Visit Will ‘Increase Enthusiasm,' Local Leaders Warn He's Inflaming Racial Tensions

coronavirus 1 hour ago

House Panel Warns of Fraud, Abuse in Business Aid Program

“Honestly, the presidential inaugural committee is a s___ show,” Winston Wolkoff says she told president-elect Trump and Melania at Trump Tower in New York as the inauguration neared. “They are disorganized, incompetent, and can’t produce the material we need.”

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

President TrumpMelania Trump
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us