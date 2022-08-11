New Pilot Program Allows Americans to Renew Their Passport Online

Interested in an easier way to renew your passport? The U.S. State Department is taking applications that would allow you to do just that.

Earlier this month, the U.S State Department launched a new pilot program that will allow you to renew your passport online during the month of August.

They are seeking a limited number of volunteers during this program before launching it to the general public later in 2022. You will no longer have to mail your renewal application and supporting documents if eligible.

They will accept 25,000 online passport renewal applications on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Thank you for helping test our new online passport renewal portal. We are opening the portal to a limited number of volunteers during this pilot program before launching it to the general public later in 2022. If eligible, you will no longer have to mail your renewal application and supporting documents to us,” according to the program’s website.

The eligibility requirements to participate in the online renewal pilot are very strict, including the age of the passport, where you live and the type of passport you’re looking to renew.

Here’s a look at the full eligibility guidelines.

Your most recent passport is/was valid for 10 years, and you are age 25 or older.

Your recent passport was issued over 9 years ago (in 2013) but less than 15 years ago (in 2007) from the date you plan to submit your application. Your passport can be expired.

You are not changing your name, gender, date of birth, or place of birth.

You are not traveling internationally for at least five weeks from the date you will submit your application. Processing times for the online renewal service will be the same as those for renewal by mail. We will offer both routine and expedited service.

You are applying for a regular (tourist) passport. You cannot renew a special issuance (diplomatic, official, service) passport online.

You live in the United States (either state or territory). You do not qualify to renew online if you live in a foreign country or have an Army Post Office (APO) or Fleet Post Office (FPO) address.

You have your passport with you, and it is not damaged or mutilated, and you have not previously reported it as lost or stolen.

You can pay for your passport using a credit/debit card or an ACH (Automated Clearing House) payment transferring funds from your bank account.

You can upload a digital passport photo (.JPEG file format). Go to Uploading a Digital Photo for more information.

You are aware that your most recent passport will be immediately invalidated (canceled) when you submit your application and you cannot use it for international travel.

If you do not qualify to renew online, you may be able to renew by mail or in-person.

If you meet the requirements above, you can apply until the program cap is reached. You must Create a MyTravelGov account and follow the link in the account verification email. After waiting up to 24 hours to have your account registered, you can log in to begin your application.

For more information, visit their website.