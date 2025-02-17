New mural honors Kobe Bryant and Luka Dončić in Beverly Grove

A newly completed mural honoring basketball legends Kobe Bryant and Luka Dončić is now gracing the streets of Beverly Grove, Los Angeles. Set to be finished by Monday morning, the striking artwork was created by artist Arutyun Gozukuchikyan, who spent just three days bringing this tribute to life.

The mural is a powerful tribute to both the late Bryant and the newest Lakers star, Dončić.

Gozukuchikyan began the project as soon as the storm clouds cleared over Los Angeles, channeling inspiration from a memorable photograph of the two athletes. Captured in 2019, the original image shows Kobe Bryant meeting Dončić for the first time during a Dallas Mavericks game in Los Angeles, with the basketball legend watching from the sidelines.

In the mural, however, Gozukuchikyan imagines a new moment—Dončić, now a member of the Lakers, depicted in a purple and gold uniform, while Kobe, ever the Laker, is shown in his iconic team colors.

“Ever since I heard of Luka coming to [the] Lakers, I was itching to do a Lakers mural,” said Gozukuchikyan.

His artistic approach honors both athletes' legacies, with the mural capturing the spirit of an era-defining NBA player and the rising star poised to carry that torch forward. "It’s always a surreal moment doing artwork on the street, but Kobe, I was a big fan, so I’m always happy to do Kobe," Gozukuchikyan explained. “I want to have him involved, especially in moments like this.”

Bryant, remembered as one of the greatest players in NBA history, won five championships and earned 18 All-Star selections over his illustrious career. Upon his retirement in 2016, he held the record as the highest-scoring Laker of all time, with 33,643 career points, ranking him as the fourth-highest scorer in NBA history.

As for Dončić, the Slovenian star, his potential is already apparent. A five-time NBA All-Star and five-time All-NBA First Team selection, Dončić’s arrival to the Lakers has added another layer to the city’s basketball culture, blending the past and the future in a vibrant new mural that celebrates the bond between these two legends.

Gozukuchikyan’s mural adds to a series of artworks he has created to honor Bryant, including a famous mural in Ventura that followed his tragic passing. The new piece is located at the corner of Melrose and Harper, right next to Carrera Cafe, across from the iconic Paul Smith pink wall.

Despite his fame as a muralist, Gozukuchikyan is also a businessman and father of three young children, all under the age of three.

The mural stands as a visual testament to the intersection of generations—one rooted in Kobe’s legendary career and the other focused on the promise of Dončić's future with the Lakers. It’s a fitting tribute to the heroes of today and tomorrow, immortalized on the streets of Los Angeles.