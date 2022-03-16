Sharing your Netflix password with someone for free outside your household may soon be a thing of the past.

In a news release posted to its website Wednesday, the streaming giant announced that it will begin testing ways to make users sharing an account outside the household pay for the additional members.

"We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans," the company said in a statement. "While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared."

The improper sharing of accounts outside the household has affected Netflix's "ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members," the company said.

