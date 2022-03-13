NCAA Women's Tournament bracket: Seeding, schedule, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The women’s NCAA Tournament bracket is set and 68 teams now have the chance to compete in the Big Dance.

The bracket was revealed on Selection Sunday, with the First Four matchups kicking off the action on March 16 and 17.

Wednesday, March 16, will feature a doubleheader from the Greensboro region. Dayton and DePaul -- both 11 seeds -- square off for the chance to take on No. 6 seed Georgia. That same day, Howard and Incarnate Word are set to match up, with the winner meeting South Carolina, the top overall seed, on Friday.

Longwood and Mt. St. Mary's will play the following day with a meeting with No.1 seed NC State on the line. Rounding out the play-in games in 11-seeds Missouri State and Florida State. The winner will face No. 6 Ohio State in the first round.

The first round of the tournament is from March 18-19 followed by the second round on March 20-21. Unlike the men's tournament with predetermined host cities, the first two rounds of the women's tournament are held in the home arena of the top-4 seeds from each region.

The Sweet 16 will be held on March 25-26 and the Elite Eight on March 27-28.

The tournament concludes at the Target Center in Minneapolis, home to both the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Minnesota Lynx, with the Final Four being held on April 1 and the National Championship on April 3.

All the action will be broadcast across ESPN, ESPN 2 ESPNU and ABC. You can also stream the games on the ESPN app.

Here's a look at the full bracket:

Greensboro, NC region

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard/Incarnate Word

No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Illinois State

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 UT Arlington

No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 UNLV

No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin

No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 11 Dayton/DePaul

No. 7 Colorado vs. No. 10 Creighton

No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 South Florida

Bridgeport, CT region

No. 1 NC State vs. No. 16 Longwood/Mt. St. Mary’s

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Mercer

No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 14 Charlotte

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 IUPUI

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 UMass

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton

No. 7 UCF vs. No. 10 Florida

No. 8 Washington State vs. No. 9 Kansas State

Spokane, WA region

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Montana State

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Fairfield

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Jackson State

No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Delaware

No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast

No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Missouri State/Florida State

No. 7 Utah vs. No. 10 Arkansas

No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech

Wichita, KS region

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Albany

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Hawaii

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 American

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Buffalo

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Belmont

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Villanova

No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 South Dakota

No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Gonzaga