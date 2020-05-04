NBC News Chairman Andy Lack Exits Company Following Reorganization

Andy Lack, the chairman of NBC News and MSNBC for the past five years, is exiting the company as part of a reorganization and will be replaced by Cesar Conde, who will assume the newly created role of Chairman, NBCUniversal News Group, which now includes NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC.

The new structure, which is effective immediately, aligns NBCUniversal’s television networks – including NBC Entertainment, Telemundo, the cable entertainment networks (USA, SYFY, Bravo, Oxygen, E!, Universal Kids), International Networks as well as the new streaming service, Peacock, under one division led by Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. Lazarus will also continue to oversee the NBC Sports Group, owned television stations, and affiliate relations.

“This is the right structure to lead NBCUniversal into the future during this transformational time in the industry,” said Jeff Shell, CEO, NBCUniversal in a press release. “Mark has a proven track record across every aspect of our television business from sports to local stations to entertainment. He is the ideal leader to oversee our television and streaming portfolio in this newly formed division, which allows us to have a more unified approach to our content strategy.”

Shell added, “Cesar is a well-respected, strategic leader who has succeeded in multiple roles at NBCUniversal since joining the company in 2013. Most recently, Cesar has overseen unprecedented growth at Telemundo, which under his leadership has become the number one Spanish-language network, and through its news division has played a critical role in the expansion of news operations, breaking news coverage and trailblazing political reporting. Cesar’s valuable and relevant experience leading broadcast networks and news divisions, combined with his high degree of integrity and proven management skills, make him the right person to lead our news group into the future.”