Navy helicopter crashes into San Diego Bay

A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed into the San Diego Bay on Thursday night, according to the agency.

No fatalities have been reported but the agency is still investigating and they have not commented on injuries, according to U.S. Navy Commander Beth Teach.

The helicopter that went down just before 7 p.m. is a Navy MH60R, Commander Teach added.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back on this page as NBC 7 will update this story with more information as it arrives into the newsroom.