National Fried Chicken Day: Feast on These 7 Food Freebies and Discounts

A platter of hot, crispy fried chicken is one of the most popular comfort foods — and it’s equally enjoyed during all seasons, especially with an array of sides like coleslaw, corn and biscuits.

Fried chicken is so much a common thread in our shared food culture that in recent years fast food chains have vied for the attention of fans with trending menu items ranging from the Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich to the Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets.

Is it any surprise that this dish is so beloved that it gets its own holiday? National Fried Chicken Day is Tuesday, July 6, and many chains have special deals and freebies planned in celebration.

Curry Up Now

Spice things up on National Fried Chicken Day. Curry Up Now is offering a free Tandoori Fried Chicken Sandwich with the purchase of a Tandoori Fried Chicken Sandwich in-store and via its rewards app.

Daring and Sweet Chick

In partnership with The Infatuation, plant-based chicken brand Daring has teamed up with restaurant Sweet Chick for National Fried Chicken Day. From July 6 through July 11, get a free plant-based Daring Po Boy sandwich with the purchase of a chicken menu item at the LA (Fairfax) and NYC (Lower East Side) locations and via Seamless and Postmates.

KFC

On July 6, KFC customers will get $3 off a minimum $15 purchase when they include a Pepsi or Diet Pepsi beverage on orders placed through DoorDash.

Pollo Campero

This chain is offering 50% off of family meals with the code NFCD21 all day long on July 6. This deal is available both online and through their app.

Popeyes

Popeyes has a 12-day “Summer Road Trip” promotion with daily digital offers through July 8. There’ll be a digital offer to unlock on July 6 in honor of National Fried Chicken Day that will be redeemable at participating locations on app or online orders, good for one day only.

Perdue Farms

Perdue's National Fried Chicken Day Organic Chicken Pack is on sale for $69.99 (originally $104.96) and includes a collection of Perdue's white and dark meat cuts. The bundle includes (all frozen) one 3-lb. Perdue Harvestland Organic Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts Pack, one 3-lb. Perdue Harvestland Organic Chicken Wings Party Pack, one 3-lb. Perdue Harvestland Organic Chicken Drumsticks Pack, and one 3-lb. Perdue Harvestland Organic Bone-In Chicken Thighs Pack.

Taco John's

On Tuesday, July 6, Taco John’s is giving away one free fried chicken taco with purchase via a coupon available on the app.

