NASA held its first public meeting on UFOs Wednesday a year after launching a study into unexplained sightings.

The space agency televised the hourslong hearing featuring an independent panel of experts. The team includes 16 scientists and other experts selected by NASA including retired astronaut Scott Kelly, the first American to spend nearly a year in space.

The study is a first step in trying to explain mysterious sightings in the sky that NASA calls UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena.

The group is looking at what unclassified information is available on the subject and how much more is needed to understand what's going on in the sky, according to astrophysicist David Spergel, the committee's chair who runs the Simons Foundation.

Spergel highlighted the need for more high-quality data, noting that the "current data-collection efforts regarding UAPs are unsystematic and fragmented across various agencies, often using instruments uncalibrated for scientific data collection."

No secret military data are included, such as anything surrounding the suspected spy balloons from China spotted flying over the U.S. earlier this year.

Several committee members have been subjected to “online abuse” for serving on the team, which detracts from the scientific process, said NASA's Dan Evans, adding that NASA security is dealing with it.

“It’s precisely this rigorous, evidence-based approach that allows one to separate the fact from fiction," Evans said.

The meeting was held at at NASA headquarters in Washington with the public taking part remotely.

A final report is expected by the end of July.

NASA isn't the only government agency studying UAPs. In 2022, the Department of Defense created an office to track and study reports of the unidentified objects in the sky, underwater and in space. Less than five months after the Pentagon launched The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), the agency said it had received "several hundreds" of new reports — but no evidence so far of alien life.

Could it be a UFO? Two people captured the moment an unidentified object hovered over the sky near Hallandale Beach, Fla., on Tuesday.