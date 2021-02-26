NASA

NASA to Name DC Headquarters Building for ‘Hidden Figure' Mary Jackson

Jackson, who died in 2005, was portrayed in the acclaimed 2016 film "Hidden Figures"

A black and white photo of NASA engineer Mary Jackson
Getty Images

On Friday, NASA will officially name their headquarters building in Washington, D.C., in honor of engineer Mary W. Jackson during a ceremony.

Jackson, who died in 2005, was portrayed in the acclaimed 2016 film "Hidden Figures." She overcame the barriers of segregation and gender bias to become the first Black woman to be an engineer at NASA.

The event will air live on NASA television, its website and livestream on the agency's social media accounts. It is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Jackson posthumously received a Congressional Gold Medal in 2019.

NASA Feb 20

Space Station Launch Honors ‘Hidden Figures' Mathematician

NASA Feb 18

WATCH: NASA Scientists React to Perseverance Rover Touchdown on Mars

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

NASAblack history monthHidden Figures
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us