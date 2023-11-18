Muslim student allegedly attacked while walking home from school in San Francisco

The local chapter of the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights organization is condemning an alleged assault in San Francisco on a seventh grade Muslim student walking home from school.

The organization feels the school district isn’t doing enough to hold the attackers accountable.

“Nearly three weeks later, the school has failed to take any action,” said Zahra Billoo.

She is the executive director of CAIR San Francisco Bay Area. She says on Oct. 25, a Muslim student at Francisco Middle School in San Francisco was allegedly attacked as she was walking home.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Billoo says the student was punched in the back of the head and struck multiple times in the chest and ribs.

“The attackers used the words 'you 'effin Muslim' and continued to beat her, she suffered a concussion,” said Billoo.

The victim’s parents shared the following statement saying, “I am deeply concerned for my daughter’s safety. She was violently attacked and the school and district have failed to take action to protect her. They need to move quickly to hold her attackers accountable, protect her, and make clear to our community that Islamophobia will not be tolerated.”

The San Francisco Unified School District says it is investigating the incident and working directly with the impacted families also adding, “We are deeply concerned by reports that hate speech between the students was a factor in this altercation. Per California Education Code and district policies, there are serious consequences for hate speech and violence,” the district said in a statement.

As the investigation continues, Billoo feels it’s been a slow response and it’s sending the wrong message to the local Muslim community.

“To think that a child was violently attacked, suffered a concussion, and the district is still investigating three weeks later? How is this child, and anyone that looks like her, supposed to feel safe?" she said.