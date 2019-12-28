2 Dead, Multiple Wounded in Music Video ‘Ambush’ Near Houston

Two people were shot and killed and multiple others were wounded when a group filming a music video was “ambushed” near Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

After holding a media briefing in which he said two people were killed and four wounded, Gonzalez in a tweet revised the total number of gunshot victims in the Friday night shooting to eight. He said some of the wounded were being treated for “very serious injuries.”

The sheriff said authorities received a call about a drive-by shooting around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to what Gonzalez characterized as a residential neighborhood, where a group of males had been filming a music video in an office parking lot. The shooting scene stretched several blocks, the sheriff said, and it wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting.

“There were other vehicles that were staged there and we believe they were filming some type of music video when, all of a sudden, basically they were ambushed, we believed by individuals in cars and/or foot that fired shots into the parking lot area,” Gonzalez told reporters. It's unclear how many people opened fire.

He described the victims as Hispanic males who appeared to be in their early 20s. No suspect information was immediately available, and the sheriff requested witnesses and anyone else who might have been injured to come forward.

The location of the shooting is north of Houston.