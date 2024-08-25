Multiple severe burns reported in children making ‘glass fruit' in the microwave

Doctors are warning that a viral technique for making a sweet treat in a flash could lead to serious consequences. Tanghulu is a common street food in Asia, where vendors skewer fruits like berries or grapes and dip them in a molten candy coating.

TikTokers have seized on the treat’s mouthwatering colors and popularized a quick method involving the microwave. They promise the signature glassy coating with only a couple of ingredients and in just five minutes, but doctors in multiple countries are speaking out to warn parents of an uptick in burns, some severe enough to require skin grafts.

In order to reach the “hard crack” stage for that shiny coating, sugar must be heated to at least 300 F, much hotter than just boiling water. And, because it is sticky and viscous, it can result in prolonged skin contact that may make a scalding injury much more dangerous.

Surgeon Dr. Colleen Ryan of Boston hospital Shriners Children’s said in an Aug. 14 press release that they recently saw two patients with just this injury in the space of only two weeks, and that international word of mouth among doctors is reporting multiple cases of deep burns occurring with the technique shown on social media.

Australian food scientist and dietitian Ann Reardon of How to Cook That is sounding the alarm as well, in a YouTube video explaining the potential dangers of using an appliance that can only accommodate plastic or glass, for a recipe that should be made in a heatproof metal pan. As she shows in the video, even microwave-safe plastic containers can collapse or leak molten sugar at those high temperatures. Other injuries, she reports, could result if a superheated glass container is moved from the microwave to a cold kitchen counter, where the temperature shift can cause shattering.

Does this mean that gorgeous homemade tanghulu is out of reach? Although it must be done with proper equipment and appropriate supervision, working with sugar syrup is absolutely possible in a home kitchen — if you know the right tricks.

When we caught up with content creator Emmy Cho of Emmymade to ask about her own tanghulu attempt, she recounted something of a journey to getting the glassy texture just right.

“It’s so beautiful and catches people’s eyes, but for me, it was a real lesson in sugar chemistry,” Cho told TODAY.com. Her first attempt seized up, but she found the key was adding corn syrup, which interferes with the organization of the sucrose molecules into crystals. She also found that you really do have to heat it to that scorching 300 F to get that characteristic crunch.

Cho reiterates the messages that sugar syrups should never be made in the microwave, and that kids must have supervision even if using a metal pan on the stovetop.

“I think I kind of equate it to deep-fat frying,” she says, “but even more dangerous, because it’s sticky.”

That said, she hopes parents will take this warning to heart by seeking out ways to include their children in meal preparation, safely.

“I’m all for experimenting!” Cho says. “You have to teach your kids how to cook, both so they are capable and for their long term health.” She suggests “finding their interest point,” noting that while one of her kids enjoys helping cook entire meals with her, the other is more interested in the math of weighing baking ingredients. She has taken a gradual approach to making sure they know their way around the kitchen.

“It’s small steps — first they had to make their own breakfast, and then later they had to pack their snacks.” These days, they’re responsible for making their own lunches in addition to participating in dinner prep.

That time spent together will lead to the competence that can help prevent kitchen accidents like burns.

You could even make her new fried chicken version of tanghulu: “Glass KFC.” As Cho always says, “Take a big bite!” — just don’t use the microwave.

