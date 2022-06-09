Maryland

Multiple People Killed in Shooting at Maryland Manufacturing Facility

An active shooter opened fire in the facility in Smithsburg, Maryland

A shooter opened fire inside a manufacturing facility in western Maryland Thursday afternoon, killing multiple people, authorities say.

Deputies responded to the active shooting in the 12900 block of Bikle Road in Smithsburg around 2:30 p.m.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said there are "multiple fatalities."

The suspect was shot and injured during a confrontation with a Maryland State Police trooper, the sheriff's office said. The shooter was hospitalized, but their condition is unclear at this time.

The trooper suffered a minor injury, authorities said.

The facility where the shooting took place is in a remote area about seven miles from Hagerstown, Maryland.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

