South Carolina

Multiple People Injured in Shooting at South Carolina Mall

Columbia police they were evacuating the Columbiana Centre mall Saturday afternoon and working to assess the scene

Police car lights in night time
Getty Images (File)

A shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital has left multiple people injured, police said.

Columbia police they were evacuating the Columbiana Centre mall Saturday afternoon and working to assess the scene.

“We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention,” police tweeted. “The extent of injuries unknown at this time.”

Authorities did not immediately release additional details.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

South Carolina
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us