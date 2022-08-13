Pennsylvania

1 Dead, 17 Injured After Vehicle Struck a Crowd at Pa. Fundraiser for Families of 10 House Fire Victims

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at Intoxicology Department along West 2nd Street in the borough.

By Gerardo Pons

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person is dead and 17 others were injured when a vehicle struck a crowd of people in Berwick, Pennsylvania, authorities said.

After the crash, the suspect is thought to have fatally attacked a woman in neighboring Luzerne County, he said. 

"The male suspect in both incidents is in custody," the trooper said. His identity was being withheld.

Police have not released the identities of the two people killed or any of the 17 injured, who were taken to several area hospitals.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to NBC's affiliate WBRE-TV, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m., outside the Intoxicology Department restaurant and left multiple people injured when the driver crashed into a crowd along West 2nd Street.

In a Facebook post, Intoxicology Department, the restaurant where the fundraiser was held, said they will close their doors until further notice.

"Today was an absolute tragedy. We will be closed until further notice. Please respect our privacy while we grieve and try to process the events that occurred. Thank you," the restaurant wrote.

U.S. & World

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco Sees Profits Jump 90% in 2nd Quarter Compared to 2021

GOP

GOP Stirs Up Opposition to FBI as They Rally Behind Trump

Police said the car crashed into the crowd as they were attending an event benefiting the victims of a Nescopeck house fire that killed seven adults and three children last week.

Among the dead in the house fire were seven adults and three children ages 5, 6 and 7.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or the conditions of the injured victims in Berwick.

Read the full story at here NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaBerwickNescopeck
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us