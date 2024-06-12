Sheriff's deputies shot, suspect wounded in SWAT incident near Dixon, Illinois

Three Illinois sheriff's deputies were shot and a suspect wounded in a SWAT incident Wednesday near Dixon.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Department confirmed it was called to a home just before 9 a.m. in the 400 block of Wild Rice Lane after a family remember expressed concern for a resident living at the address.

"This individual had threatened not only suicide, but homicide," Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said.

A SWAT team was activated at the scene shortly after officers arrived, but after hours of failed attempts and dozens of unanswered calls to the resident inside, deputies in an "emergency response team" entered the home, VanVickle said.

That's when gunfire erupted.

"Immediately upon entering the house, deputies received fire," VanVickle told reporters shortly after the incident unfolded.

Three deputies were shot along with a suspect inside the home. All were transported to area hospitals, with medical helicopters and ambulances called to the scene.

Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon confirmed to NBC Chicago that three people who were wounded in the incident were transported to their hospital. Of those, two were treated and released, but a condition on the third person was not immediately known.

VanVickle said no deaths had been reported, but further conditions weren't released.

A heavy police presence has been reported in the area where the incident occurred. Authorities noted that officers and first responders from surrounding towns, counties and from Illinois State Police were all at the scene.

Illinois State Police are investigating what happened.

Check back for more on this developing story.