California

10 injured after motorcycle crash at holiday parade in Southern California

The ten people, including the officer, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ten people were injured after an officer on a motorcycle crashed into a crowd at a holiday parade in Palm Springs, California.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday as a holiday parade went down Palm Canyon Drive, a street in downtown Palm Springs.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The ten people, including the officer, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were all being treated at a nearby hospital.

One of those injured included a 2-year-old child, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available. The parade resumed after the street was cleared from the collision.

The California Highway Patrol is leading the investigation of the crash.

This article tagged under:

California
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us