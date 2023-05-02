Arizona

Mother Stung by Bees More Than 75 times During Family Photo While Protecting Her Children

Her quick actions are credited with saving her children from the swarm

Beeswarm.
Getty Images

A mother was stung by bees over 75 times while trying to protect her two children after a swarm disrupted their family photo shoot in Arizona, fire officials said. 

The mother, who was not identified, was taking outdoor pictures with her children when they were attacked, the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority said in a Facebook post Sunday. The mother immediately put her two children inside their SUV, resulting in her taking the brunt of the attack.

"The mother’s quick thinking saved the children from being stung," the agency said.

For more on the story, read NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Arizona
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us