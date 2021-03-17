Houston

Mother of Baby Shot in the Head by Police Speaks Out: ‘My Son Didn't Deserve This'

Daisha Smalls was pumping gas March 3 when police officers chasing a robbery suspect shot into her car, injuring her 1-year-old baby

Legend Smalls, 1, is in the Intensive Care Unit after he was shot by police in Houston, Texas, on March 3, 2021.
Courtesy Attorney for Family

The mother of a 1-year-old boy who was accidentally shot in the head by a Houston police officer this month said her son remains in intensive care, NBC News reports.

Daisha Smalls was pumping gas March 3 when police officers chasing a robbery suspect shot into her car and injured her baby, Legend Smalls. The suspect, who was killed, jumped into Smalls' car, and an officer feared that he was trying to carjack her, Houston Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy Finner said.

"My son didn't deserve this," Smalls said Tuesday while speaking about the incident with her attorney, Benjamin Crump.

"He still has bullet fragments in his head, and he's in intensive care," Smalls said. "And I just want my baby to be safe. ... I just want him to recover."

