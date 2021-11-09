Oregon

Mother and Toddler Survive Over 100 Foot Fall While Hiking in Oregon

The mother and daughter were aided by an off-duty EMT in the Multnomah Falls hiking area outside Portland

Multnomah Falls Oregon
Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

A mother and her 2-year-old child survived a fall of more than 100 feet on a trail outside Portland on Sunday, according to Oregon authorities.

According to NBC News affiliate KGW8, the toddler began to slip off a trail, and after the mother tried to pull the child back up, both slipped and fell into a creek below.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the incident at Multnomah Falls, about 30 miles east of Portland, just after noon on Sunday.

“Both were assisted by other hikers, including an off-duty ER doctor. The mom and daughter were transported to the hospital to receive treatment for their injuries,” Chris Liedle, spokesperson with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, said in a statement to NBC News.

Oregon
