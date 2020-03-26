coronavirus

’Most Photographed’ Wall Street Trader Peter Tuchman Has Coronavirus

Tuchman writes that he is battling the virus "pretty hard" and has never felt so sick in his life.

Peter Tuchman, floor trader, reacts as he works on the floor during the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange on March 9, 2020 in New York.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

New York Stock Exchange trader Peter Tuchman revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday that he has the coronavirus. 

Tuchman of Quattro Securities, who has worked as a trader for 35 years, is known as the "most photographed" in his field.

In his Instagram post, he shares photos of a Corona beer and the prayer hands emoji. He writes that he is battling the virus "pretty hard" and has never felt so sick in his life.

" Hi guys I just thought I’d let you know that I did test positive for corona I am battling it pretty hard never felt so sick in my life...Great team of doctors no breathing problems that’s a good thing all the other problems that’s a bad thing will get to the other side of this I’ll be in touch... soon ... send prayers.

At the New York Stock Exchange, all trading went electronic this week due to coronavirus concerns.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
