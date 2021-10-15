More Than 90 Rattlesnakes Found Underneath California Home

More than 90 rattlesnakes were found under a California home, according to a reptile rescue group.

"I got a call from somebody that said they had snakes under their house, 3 hours and 45 minutes later This is what I came out with," Sonoma County Reptile Rescue shared on Facebook earlier this month.

"What would you do," the man who recovered the snakes asked.

The post has garnered a good deal of reaction. "Go very far away. Snakes are my least favorite thing," one person answered.

