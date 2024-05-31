Maryland county honors 88-year-old foster mom who raised over 40 children

Seeing all the hugs and tears at a celebration for Emma Patterson, the enormous impact the foster mom had on the lives of others in Montgomery County is obvious.

But now in her 80s, Patterson is retiring. She was honored by the county Friday.

Patterson is what could be called a “super” foster mom. She started taking in children in the early 1980s. Over the past four decades, she raised more than 40 foster children. It began when her biological children started bringing home friends who needed food or a place to stay.

“I was raised in a home where I was just loved and adored by my parents," Patterson said. “So for a child not to experience that — not to have someone to love you and care for you and nurture you — I just felt awful.”

Patterson’s home in White Oak became a safe place for children of all ages.

“Some of them were babies that were brought to me, some of them were 5 years old, some of them were 10, all different ages,” she said.

Madison Scott was 5 months old when she came to Patterson’s home. She now plays basketball at the University of Mississippi.

“I wouldn’t be here without Nana,” Scott said. “She took my mom in and took me in and treated us like we were her own. She's loved us, she's cared for us, she's done everything.”

It was a great experience for Patterson’s birth children and grandchildren, too.

A lot has changed — especially technology — and Patterson says it’s time to step back.

“Now, everything is done online, so I can't compete with that,” Patterson said. “It's time for me to retire because I don't know anything about computers.”

Montgomery County has more than 300 kids in care and about 115 foster families. More fosters are needed. To help, reach out to child welfare services at 240-777-1664.