California wine company to begin using paper bottles to reduce carbon footprint

A California wine producer will soon produce paper wine bottles.

The Monterey Wine Company is the first company in America to buy an assembly machine from a company called Frugalpac.

The British company designs and manufactures paper wine bottles as an alternative to glass, in hopes of decarbonizing the wine industry.

Malcolm Waugh, CEO of Fruglpac says their bottle’s carbon footprint is 6-times smaller than a traditional wine bottle.

“By choosing this package, you're starting to make an impact on carbon and you're not actually having to change your behavior,” Waugh said.

“This package looks and feels like a glass bottle. It will pour the exact same way. You can store it in a refrigerator, you can store it in a freezer.”

The Frugalpac bottle weighs less than 3 ounces, which is almost five times lighter than a glass bottle.

The company says that helps cut down on fuel and makes transporting them cheaper, which could cut down on the cost for customers.

The Monterey Wine Company says they’ve been preparing for month to receive their bottle making machine.

"We've worked really hard over the last couple of months to source local recycled cardboard as the basic materials and also some of the pouches so everything will be sourced from the USA," said Shannon Valladarez, general manager of Monterey Wine Company.

The wine producer plans to receive the machine in January and hopes to start shipping the paper bottles by the spring.