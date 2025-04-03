Pennsylvania man arrested after accidently sending child porn to medical office, police say

Law enforcement officials in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County are investigating after a 79-year-old Maple Glen man allegedly sent an image of child sexual material instead of a requested medical form to a business in Abington.

According to police, Barry Sussmann, 75, of Maple Glen, was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly sent an image that depicted child sexual abuse to a medical business in Abington that had requested him to send in a medical form.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to court documents, the incident happened on March 19.

During an investigation into that incident, court documents note, officers visited Sussmann's home, along the 1800 block of Carmel Place, where, officials claim, he permitted them to access his home computer.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Here, they allegedly found additional child sexual abuse materials -- including the same image that was allegedly sent to the medical business.

During an interview with police, Sussmann allegedly told officers he was a teacher and coach for high schools and middle schools for over 30 years.

In an online profile for Sussmann, he claims he was a "coach and sports official" in the Cheltenham School District from 1972 through 2016.

Court documents note that, in an interview with police, Sussmann allegedly told officers he had been collecting child sexual abuse materials for more than two decades.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Along with more than 100 images of child sexual materials that, police officials claim, investigators found on a computer at Sussmann's home, officers also confiscated DVDs at the home that also allegedly contained sexually explicit images of children.

Sussmann has been charged with possession of child sexual abuse materials, criminal use of a communication facility and other offenses.

He has been released after paying 10% of $100,000 bail, officials said.

Law enforcement officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

NBC Philadelphia has reached out to the Cheltenham School District for comment on this incident.

Anyone who has more information on this incident, or anyone who fears they may have been a victim of Sussmann, is asked to contact Detective Jeff Anderson at 267-536-1102 or janderson@abingtonpa.gov and/or Detective Alison Gontowski at 267-536-1113 or agontowski@abingtonpa.gov of the Abington Police Special Victim’s Unit.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.