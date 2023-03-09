Mitch McConnell Suffered Concussion in Fall at DC Hotel, Will Remain in Hospital

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is being treated for a concussion and will remain hospitalized for several days after he tripped and fell during a private dinner at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in Washington D.C., a spokesman said Thursday.

"Leader McConnell tripped at a dinner event Wednesday evening and has been admitted to the hospital and is being treated for a concussion. He is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment," spokesman David Popp said in a statement.

"The Leader is grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes.”

The Kentucky Republican, 81, suffered a shoulder fracture after he tripped and fell at his home in 2019. That injury required surgery.

McConnell was first elected to his Senate seat in 1984 and served as the Senate majority leader until early 2021, when Democrats took control of the chamber.