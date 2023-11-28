Missing man's body found in vent at Michigan community college building

The body of a man missing since October was found in the ventilation system at a Michigan community college Sunday, officials said.

Macomb Community College identified the man as Jason Anthony Thompson, 36, of Clinton Township. He was found in the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, a building on the college’s central campus, after authorities were called to the site to investigate a "foul odor," the school's police department said in an initial news release.

“There is no reason to suspect foul play,” college police Chief William Leavens said in the release.

Thompson was not affiliated with the school, college spokesperson Jeanne M. Nicol said. She could not say how he got access to the performing arts building because the investigation is ongoing.

