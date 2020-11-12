Misshapen Cincinnati Christmas Tree Is the Perfect Depiction of 2020

A picture of the Macy's holiday tree, set up in Cincinnati's Fountain Square on Saturday morning, shows the tree in a state of disarray: Many of the branches are still tied with twine, giving the tree the appearance of large patches and missing limbs.

A photo of the 65-foot-tall Norway spruce, captured by Cincinnati Enquirer director of photography Cara Owsley, went viral over the weekend.

Several compared it to the tree from "A Charlie Brown Christmas," joking that all it needed was a blue blanket and a single ornament.

Wrap a blue blanket around the base and put one ornament on the tree. Then, you guys will have the Linus Van Pelt Christmas tree. 🎄 — Tim Isbell (@tim_isbell) November 10, 2020

Charlie Brown must be the head of the tree committee. — Julie Lipps (@julielipsss) November 10, 2020

Others joked that the tree was just as fed up with 2020 as the rest of the world.

If 2020 were a Christmas tree presented by Fountain Square pic.twitter.com/d3ROLOTyqQ — Sam Demmler (@samdemmler4) November 10, 2020

It looks like you've seen better days. I know, I know, 2020 has been hard for all of us. — κρυμμένο στο βράχο (@idciart) November 11, 2020

On Facebook, Fountain Square officials poked fun at the tree.

"2020 has been a rough year for all of us, including our tree. Our team is hard at work making this 65’ Norway Spruce beautiful for the holiday season," they wrote. "Stay tuned for transformation photos as we get her fluffed up and beautified after her long drive into town."

2020 has been a rough year for all of us, including our tree. Our team is hard at work making this 65’ Norway Spruce... Posted by Fountain Square on Monday, November 9, 2020

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the tree's final look was delayed because the "tree team" that typically frees and arranges the branches was smaller than usual this year.

The tree even put out its own statement through a Twitter account, @TreeFountain. A pinned Tweet on its profile page insists that the tree is "just doing the best (it) can in these trying times," and under Owsley's photo, the page insisted that the tree had just been missing some personal care sessions.

I haven’t been able to see my arborist since January because of the pandemic! Leaf me alone! — FountainSquareTree (@TreeFountain) November 10, 2020

In another comment, the tree argued that it only looked so rough because it had just finished a long drive.

Please don’t be sad. I just had a 200 mile move and just needed a little help. I’m feeling much better today! — FountainSquareTree (@TreeFountain) November 11, 2020

Since Saturday, it seems like the tree has gotten quite the upgrade: Many of its branches have been untied and "fluffed out," leading to a more polished look.

"Feeling confused but grateful that 2020 isn't ending in yet another disaster!" joked one Twitter user.

Feeling confused but grateful that 2020 isn’t ending in yet another disaster. pic.twitter.com/jfeCgMrqQ3 — Sheila Vilvens (@SVilvens) November 10, 2020

Meanwhile, it turns out that some social media users favored the original, messier look.

One woman joked that the tree was "a hero," while another wanted to know whom to contact to "change it back."

who do i call to get them to change it back — mallorie sullivan 🌟 (@malloriesullivn) November 10, 2020

It was better before — Katie Vogel (@KatharineVogel) November 10, 2020

Of course, the tree itself weighed in.

Aw, thanks again. Sometimes we just need a minute to gather ourselves. — FountainSquareTree (@TreeFountain) November 10, 2020

"Sometimes we just need a minute to gather ourselves," it said.

