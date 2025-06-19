Animals and Wildlife

A Michigan bear roamed the woods for two years with a lid around his neck. Not anymore.

The bear was immobilized with an injection and the lid was cut off in minutes.

By Ed White | The Associated Press

In this image provided by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, wildlife biologist Angela Kujawa collects data from an immobilized black bear after a lid was removed from the animal’s neck near Hillman, Michigan, on June 3, 2025.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources via AP

Michigan wildlife experts finally were able to trap a black bear and remove a large lid that was stuck around his neck — for two years.

“It’s pretty incredible that the bear survived and was able to feed itself,” state bear specialist Cody Norton said Wednesday. “The neck was scarred and missing hair, but the bear was in much better condition than we expected it to be.”

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The bear first turned up on a trail camera as a cub in 2023 in the northern Lower Peninsula. After that, the Department of Natural Resources was on the lookout for the elusive animal with a hard plastic lid around the neck, Norton said.

The bear appeared again on a camera in late May, still wearing the barrel lid, and the DNR responded by setting a cylindrical trap and safely luring him inside. The bear was immobilized with an injection and the lid was cut off in minutes on June 3. The bear eventually woke up and rambled away.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Angela Kujawa, a wildlife biologist who was at the scene, said she wondered about the bear's ability to climb trees with the uncomfortable accessory.

Animals and Wildlife Jun 17

Bear confronted by small dog during California break-in, continues to explore home

texas Jun 6

Black bear sighting confirmed in North Texas town

“And he probably laid more on his back or side when he was resting,” she said.

Norton said it's not precisely known how the lid got stuck on the bear's neck. Bear baiting is legal in Michigan, but the hole on a barrel lid typically must be large enough to avoid what happened to this bear.

The bear weighed 110 pounds (49.9 kilograms), which is fairly typical for a 2-year-old.

“We were pleasantly surprised. It was still able to make a living like a pretty typical bear,” Norton said.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us