Jimmy Carter

Why Michelle Obama didn't attend Jimmy Carter's funeral service

Her office said she offered her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family

By Noreen O'Donnell

NBC Universal, Inc.

One of the dignitaries missing at the Washington National Service on Thursday was Michelle Obama.

The former first lady did not attend Carter’s state funeral, an absence noted on social media.

US & World

Asked why, her office issued a statement saying that her thoughts and prayers were with the late former president’s family but did not say where she was or explain her absence.

Before the funeral, CNN reported that the former first lady had a scheduling conflict and remained in Hawaii, where she had been on an “extended vacation.”

Former President Barack Obama was present and seen sharing pleasantries with President-elect Donald Trump ahead of the ceremony.

Former presidents came to pay his respects to Carter as the 39th president in the nation’s capital.

