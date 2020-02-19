MGM Hack Exposes Data of 10 Million, Including Government Officials

The information of more than 10 million people who stayed at MGM Resorts, including data appearing to belong to government officials, was posted on a hacking forum this week, NBC News reports.

No financial data were included in the dataset, which has been reviewed by NBC News. But it includes full names, birthdates, addresses, email addresses and phone numbers. The information posted to the hacking forum Monday appears to include Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and pop star Justin Bieber, as well as members of the military and people with email addresses connected to the Department of Homeland Security, the Justice Department, the FBI and the Transportation Security Administration.

Last summer, the company "discovered unauthorized access to a cloud server that contained a limited amount of information for certain previous guests of MGM Resorts," MGM Resorts said in a statement. MGM's statement did not disclose which properties were affected, but the company has a strong presence on the Las Vegas Strip. Its properties there include the MGM Grand, the Bellagio, ARIA and Mandalay Bay.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com