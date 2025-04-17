Live updates: Judge to hear arguments on Menendez brothers resentencing

What to Know
- A resentencing hearing for Lyle and Erik Menendez, part of a process that could eventually lead to the brothers' release from prison, will proceed Thursday before a judge in Van Nuys.
- Attorneys for the brothers, ages 54 and 57, will argue they have served enough of a life prison sentence for the 1989 shotgun murders of their parents at the family's Beverly Hills mansion.
- LA County prosecutors have opposed resentencing, claiming the brothers killed Jose and Kitty Menendez for a multimillion-dollar inheritance.
- Erik, 54, and Lyle, 57, Menendez were ages 18 and 21, respectively, when they were sentenced for the murders.
- The hearing is an opportunity for the brothers to demonstrate to a judge that they have lived a life in prison that's worthy of resentencing as outlined under California law.
- The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. PT and possibly continue into Friday.
The Menendez brothers' long-awaited resentencing hearing begins Thursday in Los Angeles. Follow live updates on the hearing below and watch live coverage above when available.