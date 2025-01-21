What did Melania Trump wear to the inaugural ball?

Melania Trump wore a custom look -- a strapless white gown with a geometric black trim and a small slit -- to the inaugural ball Monday night, completing her series of the day's outfits with a show-stopper from her own stylist.

The first lady completed the look with a black choker and white heels.

Getty Images President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball during the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at the Washington Convention Center in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

According to People, Melania Trump's style adviser, Herve Pierre, made the gown. He also made her first inaugural ball gown for 2017, which was an off-the-shoulder white gown with a slit and red silk belt.

Earlier in the day Monday, Melania Trump wore a matching navy blue silk wool coat and hat. Vogue says New York-based label Adam Lippes is behind her 2025 look. The Lippes brand has been in business for just over 10 years.

"The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy and today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump. Mrs. Trump’s outfit was created by some of America’s finest craftsmen and I take great pride in showing such work to the world," Lippes said in a statement.

Melania Trump inauguration hat

Here is a closer look at the hat Melania Trump wore on Monday: