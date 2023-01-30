We're all about this announcement: Meghan Trainor is pregnant!

The "Made You Look" singer is expecting her second baby with husband Daryl Sabara, she revealed on "Today" while also announcing her debut book "Dear Future Mama."

"I'm pregnant!" Trainor, who shares son Riley, 23 months, with Sabara, said via Zoom on Jan. 30. "We did it!"

Along with her sonogram photos, Trainor also shared that their second child will be arriving this summer. As for the sex of the baby, the "Me Too" singer, 29, and the "Spy Kids" alum, 30, know if they're having a boy or a girl, but they're "saving it for TikTok."

Trainer's sweet announcement comes just days before son Riley celebrates his second birthday on Feb. 8. Asked whether he know he's going to be a big brother, Trainor said "yes."

"We try to say, 'Baby in mama's belly.' And he just points at his belly now and says, 'Baby.'"

Announcing her pregnancy on "Today" has become a tradition for Trainor, who revealed she was expecting son Riley on the NBC show back in 2020.

"I love announcing my pregnancies with you guys," she told the co-hosts. "You're the best."

And will there may be more baby announcements in Trainor's future? If her previous interview with E! is any indication, there very well might be.

Back in 2019, Trainor teased just how many kids she wants to have. "I want triplets!" she said at the time. "I want to get it all done at one time and be like, pop them in there. You know what I'm saying? Let's knock it out. Let's do it at once. You and me. I want twins or triplets."

